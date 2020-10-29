South Korea Business Survey Index Climbs To 79.0 – BoK

Business sentiment in South Korea improved in October, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Thursday with a Business Survey Index score of 79.0 – up from 68.0 in September.

The outlook also improved, rising to 78.0 from 70.0 in September.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for October was 69, up 7 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 7 points to 69.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) – a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) – for October was 85.9, up 12.7 points from September.

