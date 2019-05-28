South Korea Consumer Confidence At 4-Month Low

South Korea’s consumer confidence fell to a four-month low in May, survey data from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer sentiment index fell to 97.9 in May from 101.6 in April. The latest reading was the worst since January, when the score was 97.5.

Consumers’ sentiment regarding the current living standards and their future outlook fell in May and the corresponding indicators came in at 91 and 92, respectively.

Households’ confidence on future household income and that concerning future spending decreased in May. The relevant indicators were at 97 and 109.

The index measuring current domestic economic conditions declined to 69 from 74 in April and that regarding future domestic economic conditions weakened to 75 from 81.

The expected inflation rate over the following year was 2.2 percent.

The results are based on survey responses from 2,343 households between May 10 and 17.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com