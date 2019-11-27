South Korea Consumer Confidence At 7-Month High

South Korea consumer confidence strengthened to a seven-month high in November, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 100.9 in November from 98.6 in October. This was the highest score since last April, when it was 101.6.

The indicator for consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was unchanged, at 92, while that concerning the future outlook for living standards gained two points to 95.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income increased to 99, and that concerning future spending rose one point to 109.

The index for current domestic economic conditions climbed one points to 73, and the future domestic economic conditions indicator moved up four points to 81.

The expected inflation rate for the coming year remained steady at 1.7 percent.

The survey was conducted among 2,350 households between November 11 and 18.

