South Korea Consumer Confidence Climbs In October

Consumer confidence in South Korea rebounded in October, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday, as its latest index score jumped to 91.6 – up sharply from 79.4 in September.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was five points higher than in September, at 86, and that concerning the future outlook for living standards was six points higher than in the previous month, at 91.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was six points higher than in September, at 94, and that concerning future household spending was eight points higher than in the previous month, at 100.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was 16 points higher than in September, at 58, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was 17 points higher than in the previous month, at 83.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 1.8 percent.

