South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In May – BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea picked up steam in May, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday with its latest consumer confidence index score of 105.2 – up from 102.2 in April.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was one point higher than in April at 93, and the outlook was also up one point to 97. Consumer sentiment for future household income was one point higher than in April at 98, while the outlook was two points higher at 108.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was eight points higher at 85, and the outlook was five points higher at 90.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.2 percent.

