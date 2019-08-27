South Korea Consumer Confidence Slides In August

Consumer confidence in South Korea took a big hit in August, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday, as its index came in with a score of 92.5 – down sharply from 95.9 in July.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was 1 point down from July at 90, and that concerning their future outlook fell 3 points to 89.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income and future spending were each 2 points lower than the month before, at 94 and 105, respectively.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions and future domestic economic conditions were each four points lower than in July, at 63 and 66, respectively.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com