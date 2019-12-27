South Korea Consumer Confidence Weakens In December

South Korea’s consumer confidence weakened slightly in December, survey results from Bank of Korea showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 100.4 in December from 100.9 in November. Nonetheless, a score above 100 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists.

The indicator for consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was unchanged, at 92, while that concerning the future outlook for living standards dropped one point to 94 in December.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income also fell one point to 98. At the same time, the index that concerning future spending was unchanged, at 109.

Consumer sentiment concerning current and future domestic economic conditions gained one point each, at 74 and 82 respectively.

The expected inflation rate for the coming year was 1.7 percent. The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between December 10 and 17.

