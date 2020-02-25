South Korea Consumer Confidence Weakens In February

South Korea’s consumer confidence weakened in February after rising in the previous month, survey results from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 96.9 in February from 104.2 in January. In December, the index reading was 100.5.

The indicator for consumer sentiment regarding current living standards decreased two point to 91, while that concerning the outlook for living standards declined four point to 93 in January.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income and future spending fell four points to 97 and 106, respectively.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic conditions decrease twelve points to 66 and future domestic economic conditions fell eleven points to 76.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 1.7 percent.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between February 10 and 17.

