The latest data on South Korea’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 indicates that there was no change from the previous month, with the indicator remaining at 0.0%. This comes after a slight increase of 0.1% in March 2024. The comparison, which is month-over-month, shows that there was stability in consumer prices in the country during this period.The update on the CPI was made available on 01 May 2024, providing an insight into the current economic situation in South Korea. The CPI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. Despite the lack of change in April, analysts will be closely monitoring future CPI data to assess any potential trends or fluctuations in consumer prices in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com