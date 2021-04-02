South Korea Consumer Prices Climb 1.5% On Year In March

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 1.5 percent on year in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.35 percent and was up from 1.1 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent – again exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com