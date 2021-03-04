South Korea Consumer Prices Rise 0.5% In February

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.5 percent on quarter in February, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 1.1 percent – again exceeding forecasts for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

Core CPI was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent both on month and on year in January.

