South Korea Consumer Sentiment Index Climbs To 81.8 In June

Consumer sentiment in South Korea ticked higher in June, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Friday with a consumer survey index score of 81.8.

That’s up from 77.6 in May.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was 5 points higher than in May at 84, and the future outlook for living standards was 2 points up to 87.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was 1 point higher than in May at 88, and future household spending was 2 points higher than in the previous month at 93.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was 8 points higher than in May at 44, and future domestic economic conditions was 3 points up, to 70.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 1.6 percent.

