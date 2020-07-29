South Korea Consumer Sentiment Index Improves In July

Consumer sentiment in South Korea strengthened in July, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with a consumer survey score of 84.2 – up from 81.8 in June.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was one point higher than in June, at 85, and that concerning the future outlook for living standards was unchanged, at 87.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was two points higher than in June, at 90, and that concerning future household spending was two points higher than in the previous month, at 95.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was five points higher than in June, at 49, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was unchanged, at 70.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 1.7 percent.

