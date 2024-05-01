In April 2024, South Korea’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 2.9%, down from the previous indicator of 3.1% in March 2024. This data, updated on 01 May 2024, highlights a slight decrease in the country’s inflation rate. The comparison is made on a Year-over-Year basis, indicating a change in the CPI for April 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. While the decrease may reflect some stabilization in consumer prices, it is important to monitor future trends to understand the broader economic landscape in South Korea.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com