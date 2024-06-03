After experiencing zero growth in April, South Korea’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up slightly by 0.1% in May 2024. This modest increase was confirmed in data updated on June 3, 2024.The CPI indicator for April remained stagnant at 0.0%, reflecting no month-over-month change when compared to March. However, the latest figures for May show a minimal but noteworthy rise, marking a slight deviation from the previous month’s stagnation.Economists are keeping a close eye on South Korea’s inflation trends, as this slight increase may signal the beginning of a shift in consumer prices. Whether this marginal rise will develop into a more significant trend remains to be seen, but it is a crucial indicator of economic stability and consumer spending in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com