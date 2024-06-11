South Korea is set to release its April current account data on Tuesday, focusing on a relatively quiet day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. In March, the nation recorded a current account surplus of $6.93 billion.Japan will publish its May M2 money stock figures, with forecasts indicating a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent, slightly down from 2.2 percent in April.Australia will announce the results of NAB’s May surveys for business confidence and conditions. In April, the scores were +1 and +7, respectively.Indonesia will release its April retail sales data. In March, retail sales saw an annual growth of 9.3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com