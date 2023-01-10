South Korea had a current account deficit of $0.62 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – following the $0.883 billion surplus in October.

The goods account recorded a $1.57 billion deficit, down from the $6.07 billion surplus one year earlier.

The services account deficit increased from $0.27 billion one year earlier to $0.34 billion in November 2022, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.

The primary income account surplus increased from $1.17 billion last year to $1.43 billion in November 2022, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

