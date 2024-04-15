The latest data update on South Korea’s Export Price Index reveals a notable decrease to 2.6% in March 2024. This marks a decline from the previous indicator of 4.2% recorded in February 2024. The Export Price Index comparison is measured on a Year-over-Year basis, indicating how the export prices have changed compared to the same month a year ago.This updated information, released on April 15, 2024, sheds light on the economic dynamics affecting South Korea’s export market. The shift in the Export Price Index highlights potential changes in the country’s trade competitiveness and global market positioning. Analysts and industry experts will closely monitor these developments to assess the implications for South Korea’s overall economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com