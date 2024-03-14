According to the latest data released by the South Korean government, the country’s Export Price Index saw a significant increase in February 2024. The index stopped at 4.2%, marking a notable rise from the previous month’s figure of 3.6% in January 2024. This data was updated on March 14, 2024, and indicates a positive trend in the export prices over the year-over-year comparison period.The Export Price Index is a crucial economic indicator that reflects the pricing dynamics of goods and services sold by South Korea to other countries. The rise in the index suggests that South Korea’s export prices have been strengthening compared to the same period last year. This development can have implications for the country’s trade balance, economic growth, and overall competitiveness in the global market. Experts will be closely monitoring further updates to assess the impact of this increase on South Korea’s economy as it continues to navigate through ongoing global economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com