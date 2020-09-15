South Korea Export Prices Dip 0.2% In August

Export prices in South Korea were down 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – after rising 0.1 percent in July.

On a yearly basis, export prices dropped 6.8 percent after sliding 5.3 percent in the previous month.

Agricultural and forestry exports added 0.1 percent on month and fell 3.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products were down 0.2 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year.

Import prices fell 1.1 percent on month after losing 0.8 percent in July, and they were down 10.5 percent on year after dropping 8.9 percent a month earlier.

