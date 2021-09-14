South Korea Export Prices Jump 18.6% On Year

Export prices in South Korea were up 18.6 percent on year in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – following the 17.4 percent increase in July.

Export prices for manufacturing products advanced 18.6 percent on year and export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products gained 9.6 percent.

Import prices jumped an annual 21.6 percent, up from 19.5 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 1.0 percent and import prices gained 0.6 percent.

