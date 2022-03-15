South Korea Export Prices Jump 20.3% On Year In February

Export prices in South Korea were up 20.3 percent on year in February, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – slowing from 22.0 percent in January.

Export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up an annual 19.2 percent, the bank said, while export prices for manufacturing products rose 20.3 percent.

Import prices jumped 29.4 percent on year in February, slowing from 30.5 percent in the previous month.

Import prices for raw materials skyrocketed 57.7 percent on year, while intermediate goods were up 24.8 percent, capital goods gained 6.8 percent and consumer goods rose 7.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 2.1 percent and import prices gained 3.5 percent.

