South Korea’s export prices increased 4.2 percent annually in February, according to the Bank of Korea. This acceleration comes on the heels of a slightly revised 3.6 percent rise in January, decreased from the initial 3.7 percent.The export prices for products from the agricultural, marine, and forestry sectors took a hit, declining by 4.7 percent on an annual basis. However, manufacturing product prices saw a 4.3 percent increase.Meanwhile, import prices saw a slight 0.2 percent annual decrease, following an upwardly revised increase of 0.5 percent in the month prior, originally reported as a 0.2 percent increase.Breaking it down by product category, the import prices for raw materials dropped 1.9 percent annually, while those for intermediate goods went down 0.8 percent. On the other hand, capital goods and consumer goods witnessed a price rise of 3.2 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.On a month-to-month basis, the country’s export prices climbed 1.4 percent and import prices rose by 1.2 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com