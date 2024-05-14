The Bank of Korea announced on Tuesday that South Korea’s export prices surged by 6.2% year-on-year in April, a significant increase from the 2.6% rise seen in March.Meanwhile, import prices also increased on an annual basis, showing a 2.9% growth in April after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.According to the data, the Export Volume Index increased by 9.8% on a year-on-year basis, while the Import Volume Index showed a 7.1% annual growth in April.Similarly, the Export Value Index saw a considerable 13.1% rise annually, and the Import Value Index also advanced by 4.9%.On a monthly basis, export prices witnessed a sharp 4.1% jump, with import prices also increasing by 2.9%.Lastly, the terms of trade went up by 5.2% on a year-on-year basis.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com