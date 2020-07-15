South Korea Export Prices Rise 0.3% In June

Export prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – following the 0.5 percent increase in May.

On a yearly basis, export prices fell 6.0 percent after dropping 8.4 percent in the previous month.

Manufacturing products gained 0.3 percent on month and fell 6.0 percent on year, while agricultural products shed 0.7 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.

Import prices gained 2.5 percent on month, slowing from 4.0 percent in May. They were down 7.3 percent on year after tumbling 13.0 percent a month earlier.

Raw materials rose 9.9 percent on month and plummeted 20.4 percent on year, while consumer goods fell 0.8 percent on month and rose 1.0 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com