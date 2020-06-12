South Korea Export Prices Rise 0.6% In May

Export prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on month in May, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – following the 2.2 percent monthly decline in April.

On a yearly basis, export prices sank 8.2 percent after dropping 6.5 percent in the previous month.

Prices for agricultural, forestry and marine exports fell 0.7 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year, while prices for manufacturing products added 0.7 percent on month and lost 8.2 percent on year.

Import prices were up 4.2 percent on month and down 12.8 percent on year after falling 5.7 percent on month and 14.6 percent on year in April.

