South Korea Export Prices Rise 3.1% On Month, 0.2% On Year

Export prices in South Korea were up 3.1 percent on year in February, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – accelerating from 2.2 percent in January.

On a yearly basis, export prices rose 0.2 percent after sinking 1.9 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine exports rose 0.7 percent on month and fell 7.0 percent on year. Manufactured product prices gained 3.1 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year.

Import prices gained 3.9 percent on month after rising 3.7 percent in January. They were down 0.8 percent after tumbling 5.8 percent a month earlier.

