South Korea Export Prices Slide 5.8% On Year In July

Export prices in South Korea were down 5.8 percent on year in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – following the upwardly revised 5.7 percent drop in June (originally -6.0 percent).

Import prices tumbled an annual 9.0 percent after sinking 7.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, export prices were down 0.4 percent and import prices fell 0.9 percent.

Exports for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 0.9 percent on month and down 1.2 percent on year. Manufacturing exports fell 0.4 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year.

Raw material imports tumbled 1.9 percent on month and 23.8 percent on year, while capital goods fell 0.1 percent on month and gained 4.1 percent on year.

