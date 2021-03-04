South Korea GDP Climbs 1.2% On Quarter In Q4

South Korea’s gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday’s final reading.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the 2.1 percent gain in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, GDP was down 1.2 percent – again exceeding expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in the three months prior.

For all of 2020, GDP was down 1.0 percent after gaining 2.0 percent in 2019.

