South Korea’s gross domestic product shrank a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.3 percent increase in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 1.4 percent – also shy of forecasts for a gain of 1.6 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent in the third quarter.

For all of 2022, South Korea’s GDP expanded 2.6 percent.

