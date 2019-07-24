South Korea GDP Data Due On Thursday

The Bank of Korea will on Thursday release an advance estimate for Q2 gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth HKD377.77 billion and exports were at HKD343.07 billion for a trade deficit of HKD34.71 billion.

Japan will see June numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change from the May reading of 0.8 percent on year.

