South Korea GDP Due On Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to expand 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year after growing 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will provide Q3 numbers for import and export prices. Import prices are expected to sink 1.5 percent on quarter after easing 0.1 percent in Q2. Export prices are called lower by 4.0 percent after sliding 5.7 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will see September data for producer prices; they’re expected to hold steady from August at 0.8 percent on year.

New Zealand will release September data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to come in at NZ$4.88 billion, down from NZ$4.92 billion in August. Exports are called at NZ$3.90 billion, up from NZ$3.69 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at NZ$900 million after showing a NZ$1.235 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Hong Kong will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth HKD368.29 billion and exports were at HKD332.6 billion for a trade deficit of HKD35.53 billion.

Singapore will provide September figures for industrial production, with output expected to fall 8.7 percent on month and rise 5.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 19.1 percent annual spike in August.

Finally, the markets in Thailand will be closed on Thursday for a special holiday marking the royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol.

