South Korea GDP Expands 1.0% In Q2

South Korea’s gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday’s preliminary reading.

That was a downward revision from last month’s advance estimate that suggested a 1.1 percent increase. GDP contracted 0.4 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2019.

On a yearly annualized basis, GDP climbed 2.0 percent – again marking a slight downward revision from the advance estimate, from 2.1 percent. GDP rose 1.7 percent on year in Q1.

