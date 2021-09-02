South Korea GDP Gains 0.8% On Quarter In Q2

South Korea’s gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday’s final reading.

That was up from 0.7 percent in July’s advance estimate and it follows the 1.7 percent in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 6.0 percent – again marking a slight upward revision from 5.9 percent in the advance estimate. That’s up sharply from 1.9 percent in the first quarter.

Real gross national income increased by 0.1 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter.

