In the first quarter of 2024, South Korea's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw a seasonally adjusted increase of 1.3 percent, as announced by the Bank of Korea on Thursday. This exceeded the projected growth of 0.6 percent, which was unchanged from the previous quarter's projection.In addition, the Real Gross Domestic Income (GDI) experienced a growth of 2.5 percent in comparison to the previous quarter. Yearly, the GDP saw an increase of 3.4 percent, surpassing the predicted 2.4 percent rise, marking a significant acceleration from the 2.2 percent increase in the last three months.