South Korea GDP Revised Up To -1.3% In Q1

South Korea’s gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2020, the Bank of Korea said in Tuesday’s preliminary reading.

That’s an upward revision from last month’s advance estimate that suggested a decline of 1.4 percent on quarter following the 1.3 percent quarterly increase in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP was revised up to 1.4 percent from last month’s figure of 1.3 percent following the 2.3 percent increase in the previous three months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com