South Korea’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remained stable in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the indicator showing a 0.6% growth compared to the previous quarter. The data, updated on March 4, 2024, reveals that the current GDP figure matches the 0.6% growth seen in the previous quarter. This Quarter-over-Quarter comparison indicates that South Korea’s economy has maintained its growth momentum.The country’s consistent GDP performance reflects a resilient economy amidst global uncertainties. With steady growth in key sectors, South Korea continues to demonstrate its ability to navigate challenges and sustain economic expansion. As businesses and policymakers monitor these developments, the Q4 2023 GDP data provides valuable insights into the country’s economic trajectory and potential opportunities for growth in the upcoming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com