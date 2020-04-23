South Korea GDP Sinks 1.4% On Quarter In Q1

South Korea’s gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2020, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That follows the 1.3 percent increase in the previous three months.

On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 1.3 percent after gained 2.3 percent in the three months prior.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) decreased by 0.6 percent on quarter compared to the previous quarter.

On the expenditure side, private consumption fell 6.4 percent on quarter as expenditures on goods (e.g. motor vehicles, clothing) and services (e.g. accommodation & food, recreation & culture) both decreased.

