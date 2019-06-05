South Korea Has $0.66 Billion Current Account Deficit

South Korea had a current account deficit of $0.66 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – following the $4.82 billion surplus in March.

The goods account surplus narrowed to $5.67 billion, compared to its $9.62 billion figure for April 2018.

The services account deficit narrowed to $1.43 billion, from $1.98 billion one year earlier, owing to improvements in the travel and transport accounts.

The primary income account deficit narrowed from $5.62 billion the year previously to $4.33 billion in April of this year, in line with a decrease in the payment of dividends.

