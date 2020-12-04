South Korea had a current account surplus of $11.66 billion in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday – up from $10.21 billion in September.
The goods account surplus widened to $10.15 billion, compared to the $8.03 billion in October 2019.
The services account deficit decreased to $0.66 billion, from $1.72 billion in October last year, owing to an improvement in the travel and transport accounts.
The primary income account surplus widened from $1.83 billion in 2019 to $2.45 billion in October of this year, in line with the increase in the investment income.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- South Korea Has $11.66 Billion Current Account Surplus - December 3, 2020
- *South Korea Current Account Surplus $11.66 Billion In October - December 3, 2020
- Philippines Data Due On Friday - December 3, 2020