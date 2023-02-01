South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $12.69 billion in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a shortfall of $9.27 billion following the $4.69 billion deficit in December.
Exports were down 16.6 percent on year, shy of forecasts for a drop of 11.3 percent following the 9.6 percent contraction in the previous month.
Imports dipped an annual 2.6 percent versus expectations for a fall of 3.6 percent following the 2.5 percent decline a month earlier.
