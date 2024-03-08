In January, South Korea recorded a current account surplus of $3.05 billion, a drop from December’s $7.41 billion, according to the Bank of Korea’s Friday report. The goods account achieved a $4.24 billion surplus due to a year-on-year rise in exports by 14.7 percent, reaching $55.22 billion. In contrast, import figures fell by 8.1 percent to $50.98 billion over the same period.The service account logged a deficit of $2.66 billion, primarily due to shortfalls in the manufacturing services and travel sectors. However, the primary income account showcased a $1.62 billion surplus, credited to an upswing in equity income.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com