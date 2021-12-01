South Korea Has $3.09 Billion Trade Surplus

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.09 billion in November, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of $2.2 billion and was up from the upwardly revised $1.78 billion surplus in October (originally $1.69 billion).

Exports jumped 32.1 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 27.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 24.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 43.6 percent versus expectations for an increase of 40.5 percent following the downwardly revised 37.7 percent increase a month earlier (originally 37.8 percent).

