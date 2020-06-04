South Korea Has $3.12 Billion Current Account Deficit In April

South Korea had a current account deficit of $3.12 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That follows the downwardly revised surplus of $5.95 billion in March (originally $6.23 billion).
The goods account surplus narrowed to $0.82 billion, compared to $5.61 billion in April.
The services account deficit increased to $1.42 billion, from $1.27 billion in April 2019, owing to a deterioration in the use of the intellectual property account.
Through the first four months of 2020, South Korea has a current account surplus of $10.21 billion.
