South Korea Has $3.12 Billion Current Account Deficit In April

South Korea had a current account deficit of $3.12 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That follows the downwardly revised surplus of $5.95 billion in March (originally $6.23 billion).

The goods account surplus narrowed to $0.82 billion, compared to $5.61 billion in April.

The services account deficit increased to $1.42 billion, from $1.27 billion in April 2019, owing to a deterioration in the use of the intellectual property account.

Through the first four months of 2020, South Korea has a current account surplus of $10.21 billion.

