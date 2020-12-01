South Korea Has $5.93 Billion Trade Surplus In November

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $5.93 billion in November, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was roughly in line with estimates and down slightly from the $5.98 billion surplus in October.

Exports were up an annual 4.0 percent, shy of expectations for a gain of 6.8 percent following the 3.6 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports fell 2.1 percent on year versus forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 5.8 percent slide a month earlier.

