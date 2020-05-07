South Korea Has $6.23 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.23 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – down from $6.37 billion in February.

The goods account surplus narrowed to $7.0 billion, compared to its $8.34 billion figure in March 2019.

The services account deficit decreased to $1.46 billion, from $2.10 billion in March last year, owing to an increase in the use of the intellectual property account.

For the first quarter of 2020, the current account surplus was $13.61 billion.

