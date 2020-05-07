South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.23 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – down from $6.37 billion in February.
The goods account surplus narrowed to $7.0 billion, compared to its $8.34 billion figure in March 2019.
The services account deficit decreased to $1.46 billion, from $2.10 billion in March last year, owing to an increase in the use of the intellectual property account.
For the first quarter of 2020, the current account surplus was $13.61 billion.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- South Korea Has $6.23 Billion Current Account Surplus - May 7, 2020
- *South Korea Current Account Surplus $6.23 Billion In March - May 7, 2020
- *Australia Performance Of Services Index 27.1 In April – AiG - May 6, 2020