South Korea Has $6.38 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.38 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – up from $4.95 billion in May.
For the first half of 2019, South Korea had a current account surplus of $21.77 billion.
The goods account surplus narrowed to $6.27 billion, compared to $9.54 billion in June
In the financial account, the country had a $6.52 billion increase in net assets in June and a $23.47 billion increase for the first half of the year.
