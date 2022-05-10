South Korea Has $6.73 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.73 billion in March, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday – up from $6.42 billion in February.

The goods account surplus decreased to $5.31 billion, compared to the $7.85 billion figure in March 2021.

The services account recorded a $0.36 billion surplus, up from the $1.10 billion deficit seen one year earlier, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus decreased from $1.29 billion the year previously to $1.15 billion in March. The secondary income account saw a $0.09 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.37 billion during March.

For the first quarter of 2022, the current account surplus was $15.06 billion.

