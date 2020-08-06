South Korea Has $6.88 Billion Current Account Surplus In June

South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.88 billion in June, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday – up from $2.29 billion in May.
The goods account surplus narrowed to $5.87 billion, compared to $6.27 billion in June 2019.
The services account deficit decreased to $1.26 billion, from $2.14 billion dollars in June last year, the bank said, owing to an improvement in the travel account.
For the first half of 2020, South Korea had a current account surplus of $19.17 billion.
