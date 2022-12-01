South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $7.01 billion in November, the Customs Office said on Thursday.
That missed expectations for a shortfall of 4.42 billion following the $6.7 billion deficit in October.
Exports tumbled 14.0 percent on year, shy of expectations for a drop of 11.0 percent following the 5.7 percent decline in the previous month.
Imports rose an annual 2.7 percent versus expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent following the 9.9 percent spike a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- *China Manufacturing PMI 49.4 In November – Caixin - December 1, 2022
- Philippines Manufacturing PMI Inches Higher In November – S&P Global - December 1, 2022
- Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Falls Into Contraction – S&P Global - December 1, 2022